UNL unveils state-of-the-art outdoor court

UNL is bringing a new level of fitness to campus this year, on Tuesday they unveiled a new state-of-the-art outdoor court. The Outdoor Fitness Court located on 17th and R Street is the first one of its kind in the BIG-10.

The launch party had students working out and learning how to use the Campaign's app.

The National Fitness Campaign reached out to the University in hopes of providing a different space for students to work out. Developed by experts the Campaign's app shows simple yet powerful circuits.

The purpose of these workouts is to challenge the body all in seven minutes or less. The new fitness court was built using playground material so it's specifically made for Nebraska's unique climate. UNL students have around the clock access to workout whenever they'd like.

"I think people want to find their fit wherever it is most applicable to them," said Amy Lanham, Sr. associate director for campus recreation. "Again, another thing I love about this is you don't only have to be able to do it on Tuesday at 11 a.m. You know? It's something that you can work into your schedule."

Each exercise set is 45 seconds with a 15-second break in between. Working out while using the app is shown to burn more calories than other exercises.