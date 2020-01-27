UNLPD gives online dating safety advice

Right now, there are over 40 million Americans who use dating websites and apps.

Tinder is the most popular option in the United States and just added a panic button, and we wanted to see what UNLPD had to say about online dating and safety.

The popular app is teaming up with Noonlight, another safety app.

You now have the option to press a panic button in the middle of a date, then emergency services will be called.

UNLPD says while this is an option, you should take other steps too.

All it takes is one swipe to connect.

The next thing you know you're making plans to meet, but how do you make sure you're safe?

"Anything that that person, any information, and photos that person has provided, it's just that. It's what they've provided and you have no way of verifying. So I would recommend students just treat it as you are on a blind date,” said Captain John Backer.

Captain Backer says you should always let a friend or someone know where you will be, and who you're meeting but also confirm information about them ahead of time.

"Limit alcohol consumption so so you are aware of your surroundings and are in charge of any situation, arrive using a form of public transportation or your own transportation,” said Backer.

10/11 NOW talked with multiple students on Nebraska's campus to see what safety tips they use.

"Get their Snapchat, get their Instagram, make sure it's a real person who is who they told you they were,” said Kelsey Tillman.

"I always tell my friends where I'm going beforehand and who the guy is because it's scary what could happen,” said Kayla Parker.

Here’s how the new Tinder update works, you can let the app know who you're meeting up with, when and where, by adding it to your timeline.

And if you need help, you press a button and emergency services will then be called and will use your info and location.

"I think it's a good idea for that,” said Edward Dodson.

"Nowadays you can never be too safe,” said Kayla Parker.

UNLPD says it's a good extra tool to have but it is always better to use some of the other safety tips, like letting someone know where you'll be.

UNLPD says meeting someone online and talking for a while can also lower your sense of trust, but you need to remember not everything may be true, and that doesn't mean you are safe.