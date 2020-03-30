UNMC, People's City Mission to offer free mental health services

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will offer free behavioral health services through the People's City Mission Free Medical Clinic.

The services are for those who live in Lancaster County and have no health insurance or access to a mental health provider. They will be offered via telehealth, as the clinic is temporarily closed to in-person visits because of COVID-19.

According to a release from UNMC, up to 13 graduate and doctoral level students enrolled in their psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program will be available.

Nick Guenzel, Ph.D will be the supervising faculty member on the program. “The economic situation now is another barrier for many trying to access mental health care. At the same time, many people are experiencing increased stress that compounds mental health problems", Dr. Guenzel said in the realease. "We want to help provide access to mental healthcare to those who otherwise may not have it.”

href="https://pcmlincoln.org/free-clinic/">Click here for more information about the free clinic.