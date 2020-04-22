UNMC physician part of expert national panel developing treatment guidelines for COVID-19

Susan Swindells, M.B.B.S., an infectious diseases physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine, is part of an expert panel of U.S. physicians, statisticians and other experts that has developed treatment guidelines for coronavirus disease.

She and others were invited to join the U.S. National Institutes of Health panel by Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The NIH is the nation's medical research agency, which includes 27 institutes and centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Swindells, professor in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine and founder of the Specialty Care Clinic, said she will serve as long as needed on the 30-member panel of experts drawn from U.S. health care and academic organizations, federal agencies and professional societies.

“It was an honor to be asked and my pleasure to be of service,” she said. “It’s a terrific group to work with – smart, hard-working and thoughtful. Our first call was March 24, so this was done in record time.”

Debra Romberger, M.D., Henry J. Lehnhoff Professor and chair of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine, said the department is pleased by Dr. Swindells’ involvement.

“Dr. Swindells is extremely well-qualified to contribute to this NIH panel creating COVID-19 guidelines,” Dr. Romberger said. “Her track record of bringing new treatment strategies in other important infectious diseases like tuberculosis and HIV around the world gives her great insight.”