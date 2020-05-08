UNMC providing resources for those who struggle with addictions

A pandemic is certainly stressful in its own right, but for anyone struggling with substance misuse, this pandemic can be triggering.

Social and health care workers say isolation can be difficult for people who struggle with substance abuse, and can even cause them to lose their connection and coping skills they've developed over time in therapy. But, professionals in Nebraska said they've seen more people seeking help than they expected.

"The increasing number of referrals that we're getting into our clinics, I think everybody is across the country," said Ken Zoucha, M.D. at UNMC. "People are reaching out for help and we have to do better to be able to provide the services that folks need that are in recovery.

Dr. Zoucha and others have been utilizing telehealth and think that it's a valuable tool that will help them in the future.

