UNMC releases "best guess" epidemiology numbers for COVID-19

Tuesday morning Nebraska State Senators were briefed on UNMC's Best Guess Epidemiology numbers for COVID-19.

In that briefing, UNMC said they estimate there will be 96 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S. resulting in 480,000 deaths. The numbers are based on previous reports.

Doctors are using available statistics and international evidence to try to project the path of the pandemic in Nebraska. UNMC's numbers show that COVID-19 could result in 4.8 million hospital admissions, and 40 percent of those in the ICU.

"What we've done is really take those numbers, and put them into action here, for ourselves," said Shelly Schwedhelm, the Executive Director of Bio Preparedness at UNMC. "So, we've looked at Nebraska, we've looked at then, what is our primary service area here that we support within several county region areas and then, what would that mean to us?"

Schwedhelm said they hope the projections are wrong, and that the public can help by taking every precaution possible. UNMC's Best Guess is a death rate of .5 percent, meaning 1 in every 200 people who have the virus would die.