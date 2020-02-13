UNMC uses "Escape" room to teach valuable skills

Just when you think you've seen every Escape Room format, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is taking your average "Escape" and making it educational.

Today's challenge: the OB Escape Room. It's one of six options at UNMC. The four students had 45 minutes to solve clues about their patients like monitoring vitals, checking blood pressure, and determining the amount of medicine to administer.

"You kind of just get thrown into it," said Wendi Haufle, a senior at UNMC. "This is a really good experience because when we graduate, we're not going to know what our day to day looks like."

Instructors said the exercise forces students to be confident in their skills and think on their feet.

