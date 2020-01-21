UPDATE: 1 killed in fiery crash northwest of Lincoln

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 79, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Crash investigators said it's too early to tell if weather is a factor.

Crash near Highways 34 & 79 on Jan. 21, 2020.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, north of the Highway 79 and Highway 34 interchange. Three vehicles were involved. The driver killed was inside a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

Two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Deputies aren't releasing information about the vehicles involved, as they wait to notify family members and finish the investigation.

Both directions on Highway 79 will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.