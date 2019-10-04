Suspect in child pornography case in Lincoln found dead by officers serving warrant in Hastings

Hastings Police have identified the man who they say killed himself as authorities were attempting to serve a search warrant.

The man has been identified as 49-year-old Kipp Pfeiffer, of Hastings.

On Friday morning, Lincoln Police said during a briefing that they had received a report on suspected possession of child pornography back on Sept. 29. The suspect lived in Hastings but had ties to Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said there was enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant. The crime was alleged to have occurred in LPD jurisdiction which is why Lincoln Police started investigating the case. The victim was a teenager under 18 in Lincoln.

LPD said they believed evidence may have been in the suspect's home.

LPD and Nebraska State Patrol collaborated in the investigation and to execute a search warrant.

On Thursday around 12:05 p.m., Lincoln Police, in collaboration with NSP, attempted to serve the warrant at the home in the 5000 block of West 12th Street in west Hastings.

As law enforcement personnel knocked on the door and announced their presence, there was no answer from inside the home.

Movement was observed inside the home during that time. After waiting to allow time for the occupant to answer the door, law enforcement breached the front door to the residence.

The troopers and officers searched the home and found the sole occupant, Kipp Pfeiffer, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the event.

The Hastings Police Department has been assigned to investigate this case as an "in-custody" death because it occurred in the presence of law enforcement. State law requires an independent investigation to be conducted for grand jury purposes.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning in Omaha.