UPDATE: Lincoln boy's stolen bike recovered

A Lincoln boy's stolen bike was recovered on Friday.

Lincoln Police investigated a stolen bike incident that happened in North Lincoln on Wednesday, March 4.

What separated this theft from others is that the house had security footage. The security video showed the man walk into the Shaw's backyard, set down his pop can and break the bike chain. He then grabbed his pop and rode the bike past the fence.

The family posted the photos to Facebook and received 1,700 shares. Skyler's mom said she's beyond amazed by the community support during the incident.

"It just shows that everybody in the community is rallying against people taking things that aren't theirs," said Ashley Shaw, whose step-son Skyler's bike was stolen. "A neighbor had actually come over and said somebody was in our yard and had rode off on our son's bike. She said it was somebody she'd never seen in the neighborhood."

Lincoln police returned Skyler's stolen bike, however the bike thief has yet to be found.