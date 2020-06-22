UPDATE: Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's office identify man in Friday's fatality crash near Scottsbluff

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff office identified a man who died in a crash near Scottsbluff on Friday. Emergency personnel responded to an urgent request for assistance from a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper on Spring Creek Road near the intersection of Highway 26 at around 11:30 p.m.

The Trooper reported witnessing a vehicle rollover with the vehicle on fire and a person inside. CPR was performed on a person that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Zachary A. Hrasky, a 38-year-old man from Scottsbluff, was declared deceased at the scene. The other occupant, a 32-year-old man from Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Seat belts were not in use. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the accident. This incident is under investigation by the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Office.

Responding agencies included the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Police Department, Valley Ambulance, Air Link and Mitchell Fire Department.