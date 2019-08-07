UPDATE: Standoff situation in Council Bluffs ends

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a standoff on the eastern edge of Council Bluffs Wednesday morning. It ended with gunfire.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a green 1997 Dodge Ram near 205th St. and Juniper Road.

The Dodge containing a male driver and female passenger failed to stop. A pursuit was commenced.

According to the deputy, several shots were fired at his vehicle from inside the truck and he eventually lost sight of the pickup.

The pursuit ended when Council Bluffs Police officers attempted to pull it over, and the truck continuing to fire shots lost control near the 1400 block of Indian Hills.

Our sister station WOWT was able to observe officers communicating with a man through a loudspeaker near Indian Hills & McPherson Avenue.

According to the press release, the man had the female passenger at gunpoint and a second gun pointed at officers.

At one point, a man honored a request from law enforcement to toss a rifle out of the window of his pickup truck. However, police tried to talk him out of letting a second weapon go.

Several hours after the situation began, an officer at the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head. An ambulance moved in about 4:30 a.m. and the situation was over.

The female passenger was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary exam.

Police expect to brief reporters later in the day.