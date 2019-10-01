UPDATE: Surveillance video turned over to LPD in homicide investigation

Lincoln Police said they have already received surveillance videos from the public that are helping them in their investigation into the homicide of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

The Lincoln Police Department said 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat was shot and killed in north Lincoln Sunday night.

In July, the Lincoln Police Department signed an agreement with Ring doorbell and the Neighbors app. If a crime occurs, Ring owners receive an email through the app and can choose to send in video. The Lincoln Police Department is now using that partnership in their homicide investigation.

"We sent out an alert to Ring to ask them to email all Ring doorbell users in that area," said Officer Angela Sands of LPD. "So they've already sent that email out. And we've already received several back. And then we actually had people, on their own, who reviewed their surveillance and said, 'Hey, I think I have something you want to see.' And then we obtained those videos. And so we found some pretty useful video already."

Officer Sands said the Department appreciates people were proactive in reviewing video and helping investigators in the case. Sands said it's not just ring cameras, but anyone with any sort of video surveillance can send it to Lincoln Police.

"Video surveillance is much more common now and is really a huge part in crime-fighting in our community," Sands said. "So we like that community partnership where people in Lincoln are taking an active role in keeping our community safe by using surveillance on their homes and sharing it with us if something does happen in their neighborhood."

Police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects in the homicide of Al-Burkat. While they have received video, they are still looking for more information.

If you have information that may help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-402-475-3600.