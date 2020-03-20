UPRR confirms employee is second man to get COVID-19 in Lincoln Co.

Raquel Espinoza with Union Pacific Railroad confirmed the 20-year-old man in Lincoln County with COVID-19 is an employee with the railroad Espinoza says he contracted the disease after contact with his co-worker, the 50-year-old man who tested positive earlier this week. Espinoza stresses the 20-year-old was at home, self-quarantined, when he became ill.

She says the railroad is working closely with the West Central District Health Department and put the necessary employees in self-isolation after the original case was discovered.

She assures people that the railroad is following all recommended health and safety guidelines.