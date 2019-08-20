UPRR cuts more jobs in North Platte

Union Pacific Railroad laid off about 55 more workers at Bailey Yards Tuesday. The workers come from Bailey Yards Car Department. Sources tell us the layoffs are effective a week from today.

Spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza confirmed the layoffs with News 2 but will not give any specifics about the number of people who lost their jobs or when it will happen. Espinoza says the workforce reduction, "is a result of fewer railcars travelling on our network." She says they will not provide location-specific information.

These job cuts follow other reductions earlier in the year when 200 jobs were cut in the mechanical and car departments.

Officials have said earlier that the reductions are because of Union Pacific's reorganization under the "Unified 2020" plan. That plan touts longer trains with fewer stops.

News 2 reached out to the local Union office and nobody has returned calls to answer our questions.