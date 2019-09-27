UPS creates signs for College GameDay

UPS stores are taking orders to help customers print their signs for a chance to get on ESPN's College GameDay. Right now, UPS is printing 20 by 30 inch signs for $24 and 2 by 3 foot signs for $30.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

UPS has been taking orders all week and are offering to help until 6 p.m. on Friday.

"Anytime you watch College GameDay, you see all the signs so it's fun to be able to participate in that and to help people with that," said Brad Cheney, UPS Owner.

Printing the sign only takes about 10 minutes and staff can help put the design together if a customer doesn't come with a plan. You can email your sign idea to store3345@theupsstore.com. Sign pick-ups are at the North 27th Location, but sign-making ends at 6 p.m.