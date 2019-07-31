US 275/N-92 scheduled to reopen Wednesday

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday US-275/N-92 west of the Elkhorn River is reopening.

Since March 15, 2019, US-275/N-92 has had both lanes closed as a result of significant flood damage to the bridge.

The original structure was 80 feet long with a single span. As a result of flood damage, the new structure is a 210-foot long, 3 -pan 3-span bridge.

Constructors, Inc. is the contractor on this project.

 Date of Contract – 03-29-2019

 Total Days Closed – 139 days

 Cost of Repairs – $3.5 million

 Nature of Repairs – complete reconstruction of the bridge structure

and pavement

The NDOT thanks all involved for their partnership, effort, and dedication on completing repairs in an expedited time period.

To view updates on progress of repairs to State highways and bridges visit:

https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.