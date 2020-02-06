U.S. Department of Education checks out Lincoln's special needs programs

The U.S. Department of Education said Lincoln Public Schools is doing exceptional work when it comes to meeting the needs of thousands of students.

US Dept of Education Director of Special Education, Laurie VanderPloeg, visits LPS programs for students with special needs.

Laurie VanderPloeg, the Director for Special Needs, got a chance to visit Kooser Elementary's early childhood program and Southeast Community College's Independence Academy on Thursday. She was in Nebraska for a conference and wanted to see what the state is doing for their students with special needs.

"It's been exciting to see them stretch themselves, identify the needs of the students and align the appropriate supports to make that work," said VanderPloeg.

Right now, LPS serves about 7,600 special needs students, but VanderPloeg isn't done touring yet. On Friday she'll be in Malcolm to see what the schools are doing there.