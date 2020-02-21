U.S. Open narrows to 24 competitors

For the first time since the 1960's a major bowling event is back in Lincoln.

For the first time since the 1960's a major bowling event is back in Lincoln. The 2020 U.S. Open is taking over Sun Valley Lanes this week as the best of the best fight for the championship.

What started with 108 bowlers is now down to 24.

The remaining contestants went head to head tonight playing 8 games hoping to make the finals.

"It's been a long week, but I’m doing alright. The excitement itself is helping me to get through this, so it's been fun so far,” said John Losito owner of Sun Valley Lanes.

Losito has spent the last 3 years preparing for this week after the PBA approached him about hosting the U.S. Open.

"We've had four successful professional women's tours stops along with three national collegiate championship events, so I think they thought we were a good fit to possibly host one of bowling majors," said Losito.

For a lot of the 108 bowlers this was their first time in Lincoln, and the fan support hasn't gone unnoticed.

"(There’s a) great crowd here too. We love seeing that as bowlers. We like to have a big crowd here, and the bleachers are full out here for match play watching the best bowlers go at it,” said Kyle Troup a U.S. Open Competitor from North Carolina.

"The support here in Nebraska has been overwhelming. We were shocked at how fast the ticket sales were going along," said Losito.

From fans meeting their favorites to the bowling alley supplying all new pins for the athletes, the U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious events of the year for the sport.

"They're bowling 56 games total to make the TV show, so it's a long grueling test this week and whoever wins the champion or the green coat is really going to be deserved," said Troup.

The winner scores a green coat, trophy and $30,000.

Match play continues Saturday afternoon and evening.

The championship is Sunday afternoon. That'll be televised on FOX.

Sun Valley Lanes will resume open bowling on Monday.

