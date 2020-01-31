U.S. Postal Service warns of scam

According to the U.S. Postal Service, a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials - including Postmaster General Megan Brennan - is being sent to Americans across the country.

In it, the scammers tell the recipients about an unsuccessful attempt to deliver a package. The email will then prompt the recipient to confirm their personal delivery information by clicking a button or downloading an attachment, that, when opened, can activate a virus and steal information—such as usernames, passwords and financial account information.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of this scam and is working hard to identify the individual(s) behind it. In the meantime, they urge anyone receiving this email (and any other similar emails) to do the following immediately:

1. Forward the email to spam@uspis.gov

2. Then, delete the email immediately.

DO NOT click on any links in/respond to the email.

All consumers should know that Postal Service officials would never reach out directly to consumers to ask for money or Personal Identifying Information (PII).

A few tips for spotting bogus emails are:

1. Poor grammar and/or spelling errors;

2. The email states “immediate action”; and

3. The email request personal information under the guise of confirming information.

The Postal Inspection Service is working hard to stop these emails and protect your information. For more information, please visit, www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails/