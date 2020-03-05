U.S. Senate democratic forum hosts seven candidates

As we get closer to the May primary Nebraska voters are weighing in on more than just the president.

Thursday night they heard from democrats trying to dethrone Senator Ben Sasse.

The forum-style event lasted about an hour and a half, candidates got four chances to answer questions that were submitted by voters.

Unlike a traditional debate candidates answered individualized questions. Those questions ran the gambit from gun control policy ideas.

“I want background checks on people not guns,” said Chris Janicek a democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. “I want training on people, not guns. I want people to be licensed to operate a gun, not a gun.”

Questions also posed to potential senators included ideas on how to minimize student loan debt.

“The more skilled workers we have, the better we’re going to do as a society so I do support that,” said Angie Philips another democratic candidate. “Along with assistance in ending the student loan debt that’s a financial crisis in our country right now.”

Questions also touched on subjects like prison reform, universal healthcare and funds for public education.

“We should be focused at an elementary school level on teaching science, teaching technology, teaching everything that they should have to be successful,” said Alisha Shelton one of the seven candidates. “Any legislation that I would introduce I would work across party lines to make sure we all support public schools.”

Event organizers say tonight’s turnout is bigger than normal with a few dozen audience members on hand.

Going forward the Lancaster County Democratic Party says they feel confident in the candidates.

“The more people we have turn out the more people we know are going to vote,” said Jessica McClure with the party. “It’s so important to get out and vote for the people who are going to support you.

