New Year's Day earthquake in Northeast Nebraska

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.9 earthquake on New Year's Day around noon Central time in Northeast Nebraska.

Geophysicist with the USGS in Golden, Colorado, Paul Caruso said there have not been any reports of people feeling the quake, but it would have been felt the most near Chambers, Nebraska on Highway 95. The epicenter, being reported approximately 18 miles south, southwest of O'Neill (which is 90 miles directly north of Grand Island). Caruso said the earthquake originated approximately 5 miles underground.

Caruso says if anyone felt the quake they should go to the USGS website at USGS.gov to describe any shaking or things falling down. Caruso said descriptions are helpful to the USGS, even with small quakes.

Caruso said an earthquake in the area of O'Neill is unusual, but not unheard of, as "small quakes are possible in any part of the United States."

Here are the USGS details of the earthquake:

M 2.9 - 29km SSW of O'Neill, Nebraska

2020-01-01 18:08:04 (UTC)42.197°N 98.719°W 8.8 km depth

2.6 km (1.6 mi) ESE of Chambers, Nebraska

109.3 km (67.8 mi) W of Norfolk, Nebraska

131.9 km (81.8 mi) SW of Yankton, South Dakota

140.9 km (87.4 mi) NW of Columbus, Nebraska

231.2 km (143.3 mi) NW of Lincoln, Nebraska