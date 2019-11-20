UTV, snowplow stolen from apartment garage

Lincoln Police are searching for a stolen UTV after someone broke into a utility garage at a local apartment complex.

LPD said on Monday around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the Willows Apartment Complex, located at 1800 Knox Street, on a report of a burglary.

Management told police someone had broken into the utility garage and stolen their red 2016 Polaris Ranger vehicle with a snowplow attached to the front end.

The value of the vehicle is roughly $10,000.

LPD is asking anyone with information on the burglary or the whereabouts of the UTV to call 402-441-6000.

