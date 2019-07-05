Uber driver arrested for attempted sexual assault

A Grand Island Uber driver was arrested Thursday night after a passenger claimed he tried sexually assaulting her.

According to Grand Island police, around 10:30 p.m. Mugahid Belil was called to pick up a 34-year-old female to take her to the local Pump and Pantry store.

Police said after arriving back to the victim's apartment Belil allegedly began trying to kiss the victim and pulled her back into the car while making sexual advances.

The victim was able to get away and run back to the apartment.

Police said they were able to locate Belil shortly after the incident based on his Uber account information.

Belil was arrested for 1st degree attempted sexual assault and 1st-degree false imprisonment.