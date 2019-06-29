Umpires, players and fans all beating the heat

With temperatures reaching the upper 90s and feeling like 110 degrees, it’s downright hot outside. While some choose to beat the heat by staying inside, some who are involved in sports have to be outdoors.

This weekend is the Pete and Coach K Memorial Legion Tournament. The umpires, players and fans can be out in the sun for hours at a time.

To stay safe, the umpires take frequent water breaks during the game and stay in air conditioned rooms in between games.

"It's absolutely brutal,” said Steve Spieker. “We're working three games a day... a lot of umpires are doing that. That means one guy has to do two games behind the plate which is tough on anybody, so (we) just have to stay hydrated."

The umpires say that the hardest part about this heat is that there wasn’t much of a transition from the cooler 70 degree days to these upper 90s.

The tournament wraps up Sunday.