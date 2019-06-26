City of Lincoln announces Uncle Sam Jam details

The City's annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration will be Wednesday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park.

Family activities begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Soul Dawg, a funk rock band will perform from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. They play high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire; Parliament; James Brown; and Stevie Wonder. (More band information is available at souldawg.com.)

The fireworks are sponsored by Pepsi-Cola and U-Stop and presented by J & M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. The show will be set to music provided by NRG Media/Broadcast House and aired on its four radio stations – B107.3 FM, Froggy 98.1 FM, 105.3 Wow FM and KLIN 1400 AM.

The City Parks and Recreation Department free family activities include canoeing, inflatable archery, bingo, carnival games, horseshoes and much more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon in the main parking lot. Members of VFW and Girl Scout Troop 20205 will conduct the flag-lowering ceremony at 8:30 p.m.

Ample free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.

Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, 10th and “Q” streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations: Haymarket Garage, Gold’s bus stop, 11th and “O”, County-City building complex - northeast corner of 9th and “H” and southeast corner of 9th and “K”. Free parking is available in two lots – one bounded by 9th, 10th, “G” and “H” and one bounded by 9th, 10th, “K” and “L”.

Handi-Van service is available for those eligible, and reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.

In case of inclement weather, the musical performance, food vendors, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Friday, July 5. Some family activities and kids’ games also would be rescheduled.

Fireworks other than those used in the official City display are prohibited in the park during the celebration. Fireworks are prohibited in all City parks at all times. City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks in the City only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 of each year.

Attendees are reminded that Lincoln City parks are tobacco-free. City policy prohibits use of any form of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chew or dip, and vaping products in any park areas or facilities designated as tobacco-free.

The Red Cross will have first aid available. Alcohol and personal water craft are prohibited in the park. All pets are required to wear a leash in the park, and residents are discouraged from bringing pets to the park during the fireworks display.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Uncle Sam Jam) for more information.