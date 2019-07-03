Uncle Sam Jam firework preparations

30,000 people are expected to show up to this year’s Uncle Sam Jam.

That means a lot of traffic a lot of parking, and a lot of fireworks.

1,400 pounds of fireworks are set up and prepared to be shot off during this year's Uncle Sam Jam.

We wanted to find out more about all the work that goes into that grand finale.

Five crates of fireworks are lined along the bank of Oak Lake Park.

Joel Ganz is the man behind the explosives.

Ganz and his team started setting up on Sunday.

Because of the type of explosives someone has to supervise the site 24/7.

Ganz says playing with fireworks started as a hobby growing up and now it's become a dream job.

"I always wanted to shoot the city of Lincoln being from the city of Lincoln. We got the bid, worked with J & M displays and it's my third year here. We’re really excited and really proud to be shooting the show for the city of Lincoln. It’s always been a dream for me."

Ganz says they work to switch up the show each year.

This year's show cost $40,000 and is sponsored by Pepsi and U-Stop.

