Unemployed Nebraskans continue to wait weeks for benefits

While Nebraska saw a 33% drop in the number of unemployment claims filed this week, it was still the 6th highest week on record.

Thousands of people are still waiting for benefits. Some, for a month or more.

Over the past month and a half, the state says it has seen as many claims as were filed in the previous three years. It's bogging down the system, and forcing families to wait weeks for a check.

Miranda Cole's husband just finished six months of cancer treatment. What should be a time of celebration has been anything but.

"It's been hard seeing the stress of everything weighing on him and seeing that he hasn't really had the opportunity to appreciate the fact that he won his battle," Cole said.

Like many, Cole is now unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's been trying to file for benefits for six weeks.

"I have been told that my claim should qualify for an extension because I was participating in the approved training program and that I should qualify for one of the programs offered under the CARE Act," Cole said. "I keep being told to keep filing weekly claims and when it gets processed, it will be back paid but there is no timeliness in when that will take place. "

Right now, Cole says she feels stuck.

"If claims are being processed in the order they are received, mine seems to have been overlooked," Cole said. "But, instead of really listening to what I am saying, I keep getting the general scripting everyone is getting. Be patient and wait."

Normally, Cole says, she would qualify for injured spouse for her taxes and can recover her portion of tax returns, but she says with the stimulus payment, that rule does not apply.

"Simply being married to someone with back child support cut my stimulus money in half and they applied it all to my husband's back child support," Cole said. "After many calls to the IRS, I may be able to recover my $600 but there's nothing in place to say when."

The state says it knows it hasn't been meeting its goal to have 75% of claims paid within four weeks.

"Every state has struggled because the numbers are just unparalleled in our system," said John Albin, Commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Now, there may be hope on the horizon for Cole and thousands in a similar situation.

"We didn't have software to process their claims when they filed back in mid-March," Cole said. "Now, we have it and we're running it. We're trying to come up with a better method to identify those older claims and I think were on the verge of getting that launched tonight if not before the weekend."

After waiting six weeks, Cole said she isn't sure how much longer she can keep going.

"I am very understanding that we are in a crisis, and we're not the only one, but somebody should be contacting us by now," Cole said. "We have bills to pay."

Cole said she has been trying to apply for jobs and get some extra income, but it is a vicious cycle of not having gas money to get to a job so she can make money to put gas in her car.