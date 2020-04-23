Unemployment checks taking weeks to arrive

About 70,000 Nebraskans are still waiting for unemployment checks.

Initially the state said the goal was to get 90 percent paid in three weeks, now some have been waiting twice that long.

Shayla Hammer was laid off on March 13th, now shes gone almost six weeks without unemployment assistance.

"I've called them. I've done live chat. I've done email," said Hammer.

Hammer worked for a daycare in Auburn and is from Shubert. Some of her co-workers have gotten their unemployment checks while some haven't.

"It is exhausting and it is mentally draining because it feels like you are fighting a losing battle," said Hammer.

Hammer filed for unemployment two days after she was let go. She says shes being persistent because she needs an income.

"I understand you guys are overwhelmed but at the same time I need my money plain and simple," said Hammer.

The stat has initiated a task force to find claims that are older than a month.

"I think the crews done a pretty good job keeping up wall things considered," said Commissioner Albin. "40,000 out of 100,000 when you consider that's basically a years worth of case load is pretty good performance by our team."

Hammer says shes exhausted all her options. Shes even emailed Governor Ricketts.

"I will probably still call every day and write down everything that they tell me," said Hammer. "At this point I don't really know what else to do then to call every single day until they don't take my calls anymore."

The state has quadrupled its unemployment staffing over the last month trying to catch up with the two years worth of claims filed in recent weeks.