"Unfathomable tragedy" as fire ravishes German zoo's ape house

A fire at a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of the new year has killed more than 30 animals. Authorities say the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns.

The Krefeld zoo near the Dutch border said the entire ape house burned down and most of the animals inside are dead. Only two chimpanzees were rescued from the flames.

The zoo said the dead animals included five orangutans, two gorillas and a chimpanzee, as well as monkeys, fruit bats and birds.

The zoo said the nearby Gorilla Garden was spared and gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive.

"An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight." the zoo said. "Our ape building burned down to the foundation."

The zoo will remain closed on Wednesday.