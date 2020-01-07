Nebraska unicameral speaker talks upcoming legislative session

For the fourth time in his seven year legislative career, Jim Scheer, a state senator from Norfolk will preside over the Nebraska Unicameral at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, Nebraska's 49 state senators will convene at the Capitol building to commence the second session of the 106th Legislature.

Lawmakers have been proposing bills that could be discussed during the 60 days session. Scheer said he expects upward of 500 to 600 bills to be filed. Each senator gets one priority bill that is guaranteed to be heard in committee, but may not become law.

Property tax reform remains front and center this legislative session, as it has in past legislatures. On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that a property tax proposal should be a top priority for lawmakers.

Scheer said finding a solution that a majority of lawmakers could support has long halted any progress on the issue, but he feels that has changed

"Valuations have continued to raise. So it's not just a rural issue, it's a state issue," Scheer said. "I think we're to the point where we've got to do something and I think we'll accomplish something this year."

One bill from last legislative session, LB 147, will likely resurface this year. It would allow teachers and administrators to physically intervene with an unruly or violent student.

Another measure that could be discussed is raising the Nebraska tobacco age to 21.

Confusion still exists after federal lawmakers and President Trump approved the increase, which took effect immediately after it was signed, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But an opinion by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, stated that Nebraska's minimum age of 19 would be legal until the state legislature raises the age.

"I don't know. If it would be [a priority], it would have to be something that would be early and prioritized to make any substantial difference," Scheer said of possibly taking up the issue.

Prison reform is another topic that will likely make its way to the floor of the legislature this year.

A group of lawmakers has spent months looking into and discussing solutions to Nebraska's prison woes, which include drugs, overcrowding and employee turnover.

"They've been looking at things they can do and I don't think there is necessarily a silver bullet to that problem," Scheer said. "I think it will probably be a combination of a multitude of things."

In a proposal of his own, Scheer said he will bring language forward that would allow for the addition of senators to the unicameral. Article III-6 of the Nebraska Constitution states that the legislature may have no more than 50 members, but Sheer said he would like to increase that number 55. He said the move wouldn't automatically add members, but would allow future legislature to increase its size if it felt the need.

Scheer said the move would decrease the area of larger districts in more rural locations, but provide more representation to urban sections of the state.

"It's not just benefiting the rural and it's not just benefiting the urban areas, because they would probably have the population growth where those new districts would be placed, but I think it makes it a more manageable amount of people that each senator will be responsible for," Scheer said.

Scheer said the number was chosen because it's how many lawmakers could fit into the legislative chamber without reconstruction or changes being made to the chamber itself.

Other topics like medicaid expansion and business tax incentives could also be discussed, but that will be more clear once lawmakers start filing bills.

"We lose a lot of days and still have the about same amount of work to do, so we'll have some late nights for sure," Scheer said.