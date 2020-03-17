Union Bank & Trust announces lobby closings and adjusted hours

Union Bank & Trust announced on Tuesday that all branches that have drive-thrus will be closing their lobbies and offering services via drive-thru only, starting Wednesday. In-store branches will be temporarily closed for the time being, and some branches, such as those without drive-thrus, will be moving to limited lobby hours. Visit ubt.com/locations and search for the most up-to-date information on hours and availability.

UBT has offered suggestions as to alternative ways their customers can bank with them, including through ATMs, online means, and through their app, UBTgo. UBT also has a customer support line at 1-800-297-2837 for more in-depth needs.

Customers who need to access a safe deposit box or have specific needs that can only be addressed in person, are asked to call their preferred branch or banker to request an appointment. Individuals experiencing serious financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic may call 1-888-828-4450 to discuss.

