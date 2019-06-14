Union Bank sponsors 75 pet adoptions, uniting Lincoln residents with furever friends

A kitten named Def Leopard and a Lincoln man named Noah Jacobsen went home from the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center together Friday afternoon.

"I'm really excited, he seems like a good cat," Jacobsen said.

The pair are one of 75 to have their adoption fees sponsored by Union Bank and Trust.

"We really believe in supporting the communities that we live and work in," Sarah Wiscchof with Union Bank & Trust said.

Their efforts are helping complete Lincoln families while also meeting a need for the Capital Humane Society.

"We have a lot of animals, especially cats, this time of year," Charleen Engberg with the Capital Humane Society said. "So we are so happy these beautiful animals can go home tonight and have a family."

Eager pet owners jumped on the opportunity and filled the adoption center minutes after it opened, prompting Union Bank to pay for 50 more adoptions than they had planned.

Many who came said it was the offer that brought them in the door, and united them with their new friend.

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is open until 7:00 p.m. Friday.