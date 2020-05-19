Union Pacific blames COVID-19 for new round of layoffs

Union Pacific officials say due to the coronavirus pandemic driving volume down, fewer trains are running, requiring the Union Pacific to reduce the workforce in the mechanical department Monday.

Union Pacific spokeswoman, Raquel Espinoza said the Union Pacific is experiencing volume declines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country. "We are operating fewer locomotives and rail cars, requiring us to reduce our workforce in the mechanical department."

Espinoza did not provide specific numbers, however a local railroad employee told News 2 that 21 carmen were laid off today.