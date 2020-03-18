Union Pacific confirms employee is positive for COVID-19

Railroad spokesperson Raquel Espinoza confirmed the 50-year old man testing positive for COVID-19 on March 17th in Lincoln County is an employee of the railroad.

Espinoza tells us a Union Pacific employee who works at Bailey Yard in North Platte tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an international cruise.

"He reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to one of our nurses, who followed our pandemic response plan and reported the situation to the West Central District Health Department. The employee and others who came in contact with him are currently in safe-isolation and their work area has been decontaminated and sanitized."

"The health and safety of our employees and communities are of utmost importance to Union Pacific. We implemented numerous measures to prevent a COVID-19 case at our facilities, and minimize the potential spread of the virus once an employee tested positive for COVID-19."