University Police release annual crime statistics report

This week, the University of Nebraska's campus police department released its annual crime and safety report.

The University of Nebraska Police Department released its annual report on crime and safety on campus. (Source: KOLN)

The document shows that calls for suspected drug and alcohol activity are down from 2017 to 2018, but on-campus drug arrests are up.

In 2017, there were 144 on-campus drug arrests. In 2018, there were 172, a 19% increase.

"I'd love to know what some of those factors are," Interim Police Chief Hassan Ramzah said. "If it's availability or whether it's part of trends we're seeing nationally."

Ramzah has only been Interim Chief since July, but he's been on the force for three years.

Ramzah said there's always room to improve, but overall, he does feel campus is safe.

"The overall goal is to have one of the safest if not the safest campuses, not only in the state but in the country," Ramzah said.

Also of note, both the number of weapons arrests and aggravated assault arrests on campus are up.

"Any increases in crime on campus is concerning to us," Ramzah said. "We'd like to be part of actively reducing crime."

Ramzah said the department does take the report seriously, and looks at is as a way to measure improvement.

"Every year, looking at those numbers for what is our takeaway," Ramzah said. "We try to find some of the things we can do differently to help impact for the upcoming year."

Ramzah said he wants to continue to make strides in campus safety. He said positive trends like the decrease in suspected alcohol activity as well as alcohol arrests are a testament to a group effort from the department, campus resource groups and students to make campus safer.

"If they don't feel safe, then we aren't doing what we're supposed to be doing and that's unacceptable," Ramzah said.

You can read the full report here.