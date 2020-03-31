University of Nebraska-Lincoln cancels commencement, ceremony will be held online

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony is officially canceled.

"The May 2020 graduation celebration will be an all-university digital experience on May 9 to include undergraduate, masters, professional, doctoral and law students," said a statement from the University.

The ceremony will stream online and feature guest speaker John Cook.

Instead of an in-person ceremony, a ceremony will be held online, and according to Leslie Reed, the Director of Public Affairs at UNL, will last about one hour. Reed says the University has not ruled out the possibility of reading or displaying each graduate's name during the May online event. They are exploring technological options to make it as personal as possible.

"We're looking forward to having you, in person, at one of our upcoming ceremonies in August or December of this year, or May of next year, or a date further into the future – whatever will work for you and your families to celebrate your degree," the statement said.

Reed tells 10/11 that UNL had a student focus group help with the decision, and students still wanted to have that opportunity to wear their caps and gowns and walk across the stage at some point this year.

Click here for a video message from Chancellor Ronnie Green.