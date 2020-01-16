University of Nebraska Men's Golf Team visits patients at Madonna

After a traumatic injury, things like walking, getting dressed or bathing can be difficult. Many people have to give up their hobbies. But for one patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, his favorite sport can now be part of therapy.

For Michael Larrison, golf is a lifelong sport.

"I played in high school and I taught my sons how to play," Larrison said.

Larrison has been a patient at Madonna for close to two months.

"I went to the hospital for a stomachache, and my INR was really high and my blood was really thin so they kept me overnight," Larrison said. "I had an accident in the x-ray room and now I'm learning to re-walk."

Since November, he's been working hard at rehab to regain strength in hopes of walking again.

Today, therapy looked a little different than usual, thanks to the University of Nebraska Men's Golf Team.

"People can still play golf even when they're not fully functioning and trying to get back to something," said head coach Mark Hankins. "Sport is always good when you look at inspiring people to get better."

Hankins and five players visited with Larrison and other patients, and challenged them to a friendly putting competition.

This is the first time the Huskers Golf Team has visited Madonna.

To make it fair, the team had to putt with one hand and use their non-dominant hand. But players say that is nothing compared to obstacles patients face.

"We're glad that patients and people with disabilities and people like that can experience the game like we do," said William Marshall, a freshman golfer. "We're very glad that it can bring the same joy to them that it brings to us."

Patients say hitting the course with the Huskers is a nice change of pace from the day to day of rehab, and it motivates them to keep working hard.

The team said they plan to practice their one handed putting more, and have more events like this in the future.

"Really just kind of understanding representing the University of Nebraska is about more than just playing golf and fun times," Hankins said. "There's things that we have to do to carry that flag and do our part and I think they really enjoyed it."

Larrison will be done with rehabilitation on Jan. 31. He said he's not sure he'll ever fully be able to walk again, but he hopes someday he'll be able to hit the golf course once again.