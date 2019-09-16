University of Nebraska announces $85M Kiewit Hall

Construction starts next month on phase one of a massive renovation and rebuilding project for the University's College of Engineering.

On Monday, Nebraska announced phase two, which includes a new $85 million engineering facility on the Lincoln campus.

The new building will be named Kiewit Hall, as the university partners with Peter Kiewit and Sons.

It comes as College of Engineering enrollment in the next decade is expected to reach about 5,000 students.

This addition will help bring in the best and keep the university competitive.

In 2023, the plot of land off of 17th and Vine is slated to be a new engineering academic hub that will house Lincoln-based construction management programs.

"It is our number one priority of the University of Nebraska to grow our College of Engineering into the future to meet those needs we have ahead of us,” said Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Moving forward is something Chancellor Ronnie Green says wouldn't be possible without the $20 million contribution from Kiewit.

"This building is going to be the building that allows us to compete and build a world class engineering program,” said College of Engineering dean, Lance C. Perez.

By 2026, Nebraska will need nearly 15,000 new workers in engineering and computer science, and the college hopes the new building will help prepare students to fill those positions.

"When everybody gets along behind a common goal we punch way above our weight and we compete with the world’s best and that’s what this is going to enable us to do and I’m really proud to be a part of it,” said Perez.

Delaney Bachman spoke for current Nebraska engineering students saying this will benefit future students who spend a lot of time in engineering buildings.

"I’m sure the new facilities will add a sense an even greater sense of family and community for engineering,” said Bachman.

The Board of Regents must sign off on the project, if so it's expected to be done in 2023.

The Kiewit donation pays for about a quarter of the $85 million project.

Chancellor Ronnie Green says he expects to get the rest of the money through private donations within the next year.