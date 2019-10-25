University of Nebraska names Walter Carter as priority candidate for University President

The University of Nebraska has named Vice Admiral Walter "Ted" Carter their priority candidate for the University's next president. Carter comes off 5 years serving as the United States Naval Academy's President, the longest serving superintendent there.

Carter has done more than work at a collegiate level. He is also a naval flight officer with more than 6,300 flying hours and over 2,000 carrier arrested landings. For these reasons, all 23 people on the committee to elect the president agreed on Carter.

"Great leaders build great teams of people and help great teams of people become better than they thought they ever can," said Jim Pillen, a regent.

According to Pillen, while the amount of graduates has grown, enrollment at Nebraska is flat at best. Carter's view is that the students need to come first.

"Students in these types of scenarios tend to be looked at as a product," Carter said. "It should really be the other way around. Students should be the customer."

Students say they're excited for someone to open new doors for them.

"It will bring in new opportunities, open new doors and be a fresh start for the university," said Michael Richter, a graduate student. "I think that will be exciting for all students."

If Carter's work at the Navel Academy in Maryland is any indication of how things will go, Nebraska students should be excited. His accomplishments include fundraising a total of $400 million in support of the academics, creating the nations first accredited cyber operations major and increasing the amount of women and ethnic minorities attending the academy.

"That's not to just do diversity for diversity's sake," Carter said. "It's so that we can be the best we can be."

Carter now enters a 30-day public review period and could be approved at the end of those 30 days. He will be traveling the state and visiting with Nebraskans as well. His travel schedule will be online next week.