University of Nebraska professor looks to use data to prove benefits of equine therapy

Many families of children with special needs say they swear by equine therapy for seeing real changes in their children. Now, one mom, who also happens to be a University of Nebraska professor, is taking it a step further.

Michelle Howell Smith's daughter has autism.

"We've done a lot of different therapies but this was the one therapy where we could actually see a difference in her behavior," Howell Smith said. "As a researcher, I wanted to know, 'Ok, is that really happening or is that just me as a mother wanting to see things changing in her.'"

But when she got into the literature, Howell Smith said she couldn't find any hard evidence.

"There were a few studies, but none of them had really concrete methodology," Howell Smith said. "So I figured I could use my background to bring that data to this field."

Howell Smith is currently studying two children with ADHD to see the effect being around horses has on them. She measures the children's heartbeat, brain connectivity and stress hormone levels.

"For example, we can measure, 'Does riding the horses, being around the horses, help people who have disabilities be able to calm down more than they do in their daily life?'" Howell Smith said.

For Annie Mumgaard, a mom of a son with ADHD, this research is personal.

"My theory in life is that he needs as many tools in his backpack in life as he can have," Mumgaard said. "We had the tools of medication and the tools of counseling, but so when we heard about equine therapy, it seems like another really good tool for him. I believed in it before they did the research, and I'm thrilled because I think this research will bring the data that will allow other children to have these tools."

Howell Smith is working to get additional grants and funding so she can expand her research to 30-40 children with a variety of special needs.