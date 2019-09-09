University of Nebraska system enrollment drops again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- The University of Nebraska system's enrollment dropped again this fall.

Officials announced Monday that the total across the five campuses is down 1.4% from last year, to a little more than 51,000.

The enrollment at the flagship Lincoln campus dropped 1.9%, to just over 25,300 students. University of Nebraska at Omaha enrollment dropped 1.8%, hitting around 15,150 students. The Kearney campus enrollment declined by 0.8% to hit a little below 6,300 students. Enrollment at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is down 1.2%, to 331.

System officials say enrollment is up only at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. It has reached nearly 4,060 students, for a 2.1% increase.

 