University releases statement on ticket refunds, latest on Red/White Spring Game

The University of Nebraska has released a statement regarding the Big Ten decision to restrict attendance at all spring and winter athletic events. The statement includes ticket refund information and that the University is still discussing how to handle the Red/White Spring Game scheduled for April.

The full statement is below:

"In accordance with Wednesday’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference, all University of Nebraska home sports competitions will be closed to the public effective immediately.

As of today, all Nebraska home games and competitions will take place as scheduled, but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Further discussion on the status of the Red-White spring football game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska volleyball’s April 25 spring match in Grand Island will occur in the coming days.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

Tickets and Refunds

All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for all impacted games.

All single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, and processed as follows.

Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded.

Tickets purchased in person can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Non-Nebraska Athletics Events

All outside competitions or events scheduled to take place in University of Nebraska athletic facilities have been canceled until further notice.

This includes youth sports clubs practicing and competing in Nebraska athletic facilities, outside tours and other scheduled events.

Any additional information or updates will be provided as needed and communicated through Nebraska social media channels and on Huskers.com."