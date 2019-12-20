Unsettled Christmas outlook

Could the calendar be a little premature? It's telling us winter begins officially Saturday evening, but weekend temperatures seem to suggest otherwise.

There was about a 20 degree temperature swing across the state Friday afternoon, as temperatures ranged from the 50s in the southwest to the 30s in the northeast. Clear skies and light winds tonight will promote a chilly platform from which to launch the weekend, with morning readings in teens and 20s.

The next three days will trend warmer, well above the seasonal averages for this time of year. Temperatures through Monday will be in the 50s with Sunday being the warmest day, pushing highs into the upper 50s. Precipitation will not be an issue if your hustling to complete those last minute Christmas plans. But the weather may turn more active by Christmas Day itself as weak waves of energy push over the Plains.

There will be a small chance for some snow beginning with late Tuesday night (Christmas Eve) and continuing into Wednesday morning (Christmas Day) with a rain-snow mix possible in the afternoon. Confidence in forecast predictions this far out remain low but because of the major holiday next week we want to make sure that you stay up-to-date with the "possibility" of some hazardous conditions over the period.

FRIDAY EVENING: Clear and calm. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Light southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING:Variable high level clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

TUESDAY-CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. 20 percent chance of snow late overnight. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.