Up to 59,000 votes expected in $290M LPS Bond Special Election

The first results for the $290 million LPS Bond Special Election will be released at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively. Results will be released every hour after that until election officials are finished counting, said Shively.

Those results will include 80-to-90-percent of ballots cast, according to Shively, who expects between 57,000 and 59,000 total votes.

"That would be between a 33-percent and 34-percent turnout of registered voters in the [LPS] School District," he said.

The 2014 LPS Bond Election, which was also done by mail, had a 36-percent voter turnout. The 2006 LPS Bond Election had a turnout of 24-percent.

According to the district, the $290 million would pay for two new high schools (one in northwest Lincoln and one in southwest Lincoln), one new elementary, new athletics facilities, and upgrades to several middle schools.

The $290 million would take the place of another bond that is falling off the tax bill, thus there would be no increase to taxpayers in the Lincoln Public Schools District. However, there will also be no decrease in taxes.

For the mail-in special election, ballots were mailed out district-wide on January 21. Time has run out to mail the ballots back in, however, ballots can be dropped off at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the following address:

601 North 46th Street

Lincoln, NE 68503

The 10/11 NOW team will closely monitor election results and have live updates on our 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. newscasts on Tuesday night.