Update: Cat thought shot by air rifle experiences complications

A cat who was possibly shot by an air rifle is currently suffering from complications.

Bo the cat has slipped out of his cast and is now needing surgery. The veterinarian has given 3 choices; $1,500 for pins, $1,000 for an amputation or having the cat be put down. Because the fibula is now broken, the leg is now unstable and now attempting to push through the skin. Bo's owners are currently decided on amputating Bo’s leg.

Jackie Forkner told police she let Bo out on Wednesday, July 10. She later found him on Friday, July 12, limping around a shed near her home in the 14th and Old Cheney area.

Lincoln Police Department said the cat was taken to the vet where fragments were found in his leg. The veterinarian told the owner he believed her cat "Bo" had been shot with an air rifle.

A GoFundMe is set up for Bo or donations can be made directly to Parkview animal hospital (402-423-6939).