Update: Two men charged in the deaths of Audrea Craig and Martae Green

Two men facing charges in connection to the killing of two people on July 24 made their initial appearance in court on Monday.

28-year-old Rubin Thomas and 21-year-old Jesse Foster both face two counts of first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection to the shooting near 26th and South streets.

According to Lincoln Police, Audrea Craig and Martae Green were both shot and killed.

Craig was reportedly shot inside the home, while Green was dropped of at Bryan West hospital a short time later.

LPD says that video surveillance showed Green was one of multiple men who forced their way into the home in a robbery attempt.

In documents obtained by 10/11, investigators say Craig was selling marijuana and kept the profits in her bedroom closet.

Thomas was the first to appear over video monitor on Monday, and is being held on a $2 million bond. He will be represented by a public defender.

Foster was also appointed a public defender and is being held on $2 million bond.

Both will appear for docket calls on September 3 at 10 a.m.

In addition to Foster and Thomas, 25-year-old Slyvester LeBlanc was arrested in connection with the shooting. He had not yet appeared in court.

A fourth suspect, 19-year-old Charles E. Gresham III, is still not in custody.

