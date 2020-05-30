Update: George Floyd protests happening around Lincoln

According to a recent Tweet by the Lincoln Police Department, they're asking drivers to avoid O street as protesters flood the streets. Officers say this is in an effort to keep everyone safe.

10/11 NOW reporters are currently following a large group of protesters who are making their way through downtown Lincoln.

1011 has received tips of other gatherings happening around the City of Lincoln.

The downtown protests come after a group damaged and looted a gas station and another business early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police said multiple officers were injured and multiple arrests were made.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

