Health officials recommend Boys State Basketball Tournament be played without certain spectators

City of Lincoln health officials recommended Wednesday the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament be played without fans that are not immediate family members due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The tournament is set to begin on Thursday at multiple sites in Lincoln.

There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and one of those students was a high school-aged male who attended Girls State Basketball last week.

The student, who has underlying medical conditions, attended two games on Thursday, March 5: the 9 a.m. Hartington/Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th, and the 7 p.m. Crofton/BRLD game at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.

The student arrived in Lincoln on March 4 and stayed with relatives. The student is reported to have gone onto the basketball court after the 9 a.m. game to hug family members.

There were no classes at Southwest and North Star on March 5. Final exams were conducted at both schools on Friday, March 6.

The relatives who live in Lincoln are in self-quarantine.

Baird said there are still no known cases in Lincoln.

