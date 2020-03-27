Update on two Hall County COVID-19 cases

The Central District Health Department Friday updated its report on two COVID-19 cases reported in Hall County.

Here is the press release from the district:

"Two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to Central District Health Department (CDHD) on Thursday evening, March 26. One individual is a female in her 60s who is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Hall County. The other individual is a female in her 50s who is isolated at home in Hall County.

CDHD has initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.

All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by CDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

• Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

• Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.

• Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s Covid line (308)285-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend

CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites."